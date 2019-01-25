Business confidence feels the pinch in latest survey

ENERGY costs, the impact of the drought and the uncertainty over the NSW and Federal elections are all contributors towards a level of subdued confidence felt by business owners, according to the latest quarterly survey by the state's peak business organisation, the NSW Business Chamber.

"It is now clear from successive surveys that business conditions across the state overall have become more challenging and that momentum has slowed," NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers regional manager Jane Laverty said.

"We put this sentiment down to businesses facing tougher trading conditions as the NSW economy faces headwinds from international markets, volatility in the housing sector and rising operating costs.

"A quick glance at results for the Northern Rivers suggests we are doing better than the State average, and certainly a nice increase in confidence in the Clarence Valley, however it is clear that confidence is still fairly soft and much lower than what we have seen over the last few years at the same time of year."

Northern Rivers based website and digital media business leader Rebecca Asquith, also cautions on any level of complacency by an incoming government. "We felt the dip at the end of 2018 with a slower few months with less bookings from new clients," she said.

"We really need business confidence to remain steady and increase as we move through 2019, and it will be government policies that contribute to this."