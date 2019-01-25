Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jane Laverty, NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers Regional Manager
Jane Laverty, NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers Regional Manager CLAYTON LLOYD
News

Business confidence feels the pinch in latest survey

Jarrard Potter
by
25th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ENERGY costs, the impact of the drought and the uncertainty over the NSW and Federal elections are all contributors towards a level of subdued confidence felt by business owners, according to the latest quarterly survey by the state's peak business organisation, the NSW Business Chamber.

"It is now clear from successive surveys that business conditions across the state overall have become more challenging and that momentum has slowed," NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers regional manager Jane Laverty said.

"We put this sentiment down to businesses facing tougher trading conditions as the NSW economy faces headwinds from international markets, volatility in the housing sector and rising operating costs.

"A quick glance at results for the Northern Rivers suggests we are doing better than the State average, and certainly a nice increase in confidence in the Clarence Valley, however it is clear that confidence is still fairly soft and much lower than what we have seen over the last few years at the same time of year."

Northern Rivers based website and digital media business leader Rebecca Asquith, also cautions on any level of complacency by an incoming government. "We felt the dip at the end of 2018 with a slower few months with less bookings from new clients," she said.

"We really need business confidence to remain steady and increase as we move through 2019, and it will be government policies that contribute to this."

confidence survey northern rivers nsw business chamber
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Fans robbed after lights go out

    premium_icon Fans robbed after lights go out

    Cricket IT was anyone's game in Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket before a freak storm made it noone's game.

    • 25th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Grafton man's desperate search for work

    Grafton man's desperate search for work

    News Job seeker asking for an opportunity after a month of unemployment

    • 25th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Clarence Valley Australia Day Award winners named

    Clarence Valley Australia Day Award winners named

    News Outstanding contributors to the region recognised at ceremony

    • 25th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Was Chris Hemsworth angling for a Brooms Head escape?

    Was Chris Hemsworth angling for a Brooms Head escape?

    Celebrity Rumours abound of Thor star looking at Clarence property