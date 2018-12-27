Menu
CREATIVE BUSINESS: Polymer clay creations from SBF Designs
Young entrepreneur fielding orders from near and far

JIORDAN TOLLI
27th Dec 2018 1:49 PM
AS SOMEONE using her creative talent to make a living, there is nothing Shaina Fletcher enjoys more than seeing someone wearing one of her designs.

The talented jewellery designer said the Warwick community had embraced her range of earrings, keychains and necklaces, allowing her business, SBF Designs to grow.

"The community has been great. I had a market stall on the December 8 and it was crazy busy and so successful," she said.

"I have a lot of local girls that always message me and ask me for orders and even get people contacting me from interstate and overseas with custom requests.

"It's so weird and rewarding to watch the business go so far."

At just 18 years old, the ambitious teen is selling her products while juggling studies and work.

She said she was inspired to bring something unique to town with her range of polymer clay products.

"I first started making fabric earring buttons and noticed that a lot of people were selling them in our area," she said.

"I wanted to do something different that I hadn't seen in Warwick or other small towns."

As her products grow in popularity, so does the chance of copycat designs.

"It's hard to keep going but you just have to push through it," she said.

"At the end of the day it motivates you to do better."

To check out the range of designs go to @sbfdesigns on Instagram or the SBF Designs Facebook page.

Warwick Daily News

