Business links keep awards on track for 2021
WHILE social gathering rules have forced the awards component to be put on hold, the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards shifted its focus in 2020 to support local businesses by inspiring resilience, guidance and support on business recovery over this challenging period.
"While this pandemic may seem interminable, the crisis will end," CVBEA chairman Adam Gordon said.
"When it does, the Valley will emerge into a changed world. How we react, now and then, will shape our community for decades."
Each week The Daily Examiner has presented a Q&A with previous CVBEA winners.
"Businesses have to make sure they survive. Yet more than that, they need to do well in the current climate," Mr Gordon said.
"Past winners can show other businesses the way to get things 'back to normal' and keep their feet on the ground over this period."
Here's a recap of the business partners featured in the Q&A series Covid-19 Recovery Corner:
Sponsors thanked for support
"All of this is anchored by the backbone of Business Excellence - our dedicated and devoted sponsors," Mr Gordon said.
The Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards would like thank its ongoing sponsors for 2020:
"Without our wonderful sponsors we simply would have no awards," Ms Murphy said.
"We thank you now and into the future."