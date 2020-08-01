Business links keep awards on track for 2021

Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards marketing manager Renee Murphy interviews past winners on business resilience, recovery, and transformation since COVID-19.

Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards marketing manager Renee Murphy interviews past winners on business resilience, recovery, and transformation since COVID-19.

WHILE social gathering rules have forced the awards component to be put on hold, the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards shifted its focus in 2020 to support local businesses by inspiring resilience, guidance and support on business recovery over this challenging period.

"While this pandemic may seem interminable, the crisis will end," CVBEA chairman Adam Gordon said.

"When it does, the Valley will emerge into a changed world. How we react, now and then, will shape our community for decades."

Each week The Daily Examiner has presented a Q&A with previous CVBEA winners.

"Businesses have to make sure they survive. Yet more than that, they need to do well in the current climate," Mr Gordon said.

"Past winners can show other businesses the way to get things 'back to normal' and keep their feet on the ground over this period."

Here's a recap of the business partners featured in the Q&A series Covid-19 Recovery Corner:

ANYTIME FITNESS

Gym puts in hard yards to reopen

ADDICTIVE HAIR & BEAUTY

Managing a business through COVID-19

J NOTARAS & SONS

Facing challenges: First bushfire, then pandemic

MACLEAN PODIATRY CENTRE

How Clarence podiatry business survived COVID-19

SUNSHINE SUGAR

SWEET STRATEGY: How industry handled retail surge in lockdown

KITCHEN TO TABLE

Business couple discuss how they managed through pandemic

FAMILY DENTAL YAMBA AND GRAFTON

How to keep smiling while dentistry faces huge challenge

