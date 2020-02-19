Business owner faces horrific assault charges

Lyndon Wittingslow was refused bail on allegations he violently assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in a Beerwah carpark.

Lyndon Wittingslow was refused bail on allegations he violently assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in a Beerwah carpark.

A BUSINESS owner is alleged to have strangled his pregnant girlfriend and broken her bones in a horrific shopping centre carpark attack.

Lyndon Wittingslow, of Parreara, appeared on video link before Maroochydore Magistrates Court, where he vehemently denied the allegations via his solicitor, Adrian Hawkes.

Mr Hawkes told the court on February 11 the alleged victim confronted Mr Wittingslow at his business, Fat Frenchman Patisserie and Cafe in Beerwah, and demanded he pay her $5000 she claimed he owed.

Mr Wittingslow is alleged to have led the woman into a back carpark, away from his workmates and customers, and assaulted his partner when a verbal argument escalated.

Mr Hawkes said his client's version of events was that the victim "lashed out" and hit his face, and in retaliation he pushed her in the chest and knocked her to the ground.

He suggested to the court the alleged victim was unreliable and had existing nose and rib injuries from a previous relationship, and said his client had no criminal history until his current charges.

Mr Wittingslow is charged with domestic violence offences including assaults occasioning bodily harm and one of choking, suffocation, strangulation.

Mr Hawkes said his client's business and personal life would suffer if he remained in custody.

Police prosecutor Lee Allen strongly objected to Mr Wittingslow's bail and said two garbage truck drivers claimed to have witnessed the incident, and their truck's dashcam partially recorded it.

Senior Constable Allen said the victim was six to eight weeks' pregnant, and during the alleged attack she reported she "thought she was going to die".

Mr Wittingslow is alleged to have held the woman by her throat, punched her nose, then placed both hands around her neck and choked her.

"She said she couldn't scream," Sen Const Allen said.

When she did yell for help, Mr Wittingslow is alleged to have slammed her head into a wall.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said according to police evidence, the alleged victim presented to hospital with injuries consistent with her version of events including a broken nose, ribs, bruises and scratches.

Mr Wittingslow is alleged to have reported to the Beerwah Police Station and could not offer a reason for some of the woman's injuries, but said she did not attend his store with injuries.

Mr Madsen suggested one explanation was that Mr Wittingslow was "just lying".

The onus was on Mr Wittingslow to prove why his continued detention was unjustified, which Mr Madsen said he had failed to do.

He said based on the video and available evidence in the bail objection the prosecution had a "very strong case", and Mr Wittingslow's denials were not supported by the available independent evidence.

His bail was refused and Mr Wittingslow was remanded to reappear in court from custody on April 3.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.