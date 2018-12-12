Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A BUSINESS owner has been fined over a series of nasty text messages he sent to his former partner.
A BUSINESS owner has been fined over a series of nasty text messages he sent to his former partner. iStock
News

Business owner fined for nasty text messages

Sarah Barnham
by
11th Dec 2018 5:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUSINESS owner has been fined over a series of nasty text messages he sent to his former partner.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the contravention of a domestic violence order.

The excavator business owner breached the order by sending several text messages to his partner at the time.

The court heard in the messages the man referred to the woman as a "f----- grub", "slut", "c---" and "drug-f------ idiot".

The man had been with the woman for four years and later told police the messages were addressing her "apparent drug issues" and "exposing her son".

He told officers he realised the messages weren't appropriate.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was a shame to see a businessman in court for such matters.

Mr Kinsella ordered the man to pay a $350 fine, with no conviction recorded.

crime domestic violence gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    RENT STRESS: Housing crisis hitting home in Grafton

    premium_icon RENT STRESS: Housing crisis hitting home in Grafton

    Health There's a major affordable housing problem, and one priver says authorities are aware of it

    Council opposes legal service move

    premium_icon Council opposes legal service move

    Council News Mayor, GM to arrange meeting about ALS

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News Here is full list of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

    Local Partners