Valley's bread and milk on its way to flood zone

Jarrard Potter | 3rd Apr 2017 3:24 PM
HELPING HAND: David Lorenzo, Stevie Gersbach, Reyna Farrell, Rhonda Lorenzo and Jessica Gersbach with the bread donated by Plantation Organic Bakery.
HELPING HAND: David Lorenzo, Stevie Gersbach, Reyna Farrell, Rhonda Lorenzo and Jessica Gersbach with the bread donated by Plantation Organic Bakery.

AS FLOOD waters subisde and Lismore faces the monumental clean-up task before them, Clarence Valley businesses have rallied behind the city, donating essentials to help the flood stricken area.

Among the donations making their way to the disaster zone is 1500 litres of milk from Big River Milk to Lismore and Murwillumbah and more than 70 loaves of bread from Tyndale Plantation Organic Bakery to St Vincent's Hospital.

Big River Milk director Peter Watt said he was amazed by the devastation caused, and with the Pacific Highway cut further north supplies in supermarkets were running low.

"The Coles store in Murwillumbah has been relying fairly heavily on us to supply them with milk while they couldn't get any milk out of Brisbane," he said.

"It's amazing how much damage it's caused, and we've got customers up there and we support local supermarkets so we just thought it was the right thing to do."

Plantation Organic Bakery owner David Lorenzo said the hospital was grateful for their donation.

"We put it out on Facebook that we'd be doing a run and we've got about six other drop-offs as well," he said.

"On Friday we'll be taking up a load of furniture as well. It wasn't that long ago I was up there myself, and to see those pictures on Facebook and on the news is just so sad.

"When we had that big flood in 2006 we had a lot of people come down from Lismore, SES and that, and they helped so we thought we would get behind them now. It could be us next."

Meghan Markle’s sister releasing ‘tell-all’ memoir

Kensington Palace confirms her relationship with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's sister is hoping to profit from the relationship

