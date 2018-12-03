Business student pleads guilty to robbery

ROBBING an 18-year-old as he was walking home from a night out in Mooloolaba got Stefan Opacic more than just the $50 he took from his victim's wallet.

Opacic, 21, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court today to robbery in company over the January17 incident.

He, his younger brother and a friend had been in a fight involving about seven or eight people near Loo with a View when their victim spotted them.

The victim crossed the road to avoid the group but was stopped by Opacic, his brother and friend before he could get into the Mooloolaba Esplanade hotel where he was staying.

Opacic asked him what he had on him, to which the victim replied "nothing".

One of the trio asked the victim to show them what he had in his pockets.

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic said the victim complied because he was fearful of being assaulted.

Opacic was handed a wallet, from which he took $50 before handing the wallet back to the victim.

The victim then went back to his hotel and reported the robbery to police.

CCTV was used to identify Opacic and clothing seen on the footage matched that found in his hotel room when police searched it.

Defence barrister Stephen Zillman said Opacic's younger brother's wallet had been stolen the day before and the robbery was seen as a way to replace the money he had lost.

Mr Zillman said the robbery was spontaneous and not planned.

"Whilst money was taken, the wallet was handed back to the complainant," Mr Zillman said.

He said Opacic was intoxicated and that was a key factor in the robbery.

The court heard Opacic was from a good family, was studying business and was working for his dad part time as a tiler.

Judge Gary Long was handed a letter from Opacic saying sorry to the victim for what he had done.

"Your letter to the complainant indicates a proper level of acceptance for what you did and lack of excuse for what you did," Judge Long said.

Opacic was placed on a two-year probation order and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

No conviction was recorded.