Business title up for grabs

BACK TO BACK? 2016 Business of the Year, Benny's Grafton Smash Repairs, is again a finalist.

THE 2017 Clarence Valley Business of the Year will be named tomorrow as part of what promises to be a glittering ceremony.

The best in local business will be celebrated at the annual Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards presentation night to be held at Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba.

More than 250 people are booked to attend the ceremony that will also see awards handed out in 20 separate categories.

As well as the Business of the Year, 22 finalists are in the running for awards covering areas of the local economy such as retail, food and beverage, hair and beauty, innovation and technology, and new business.

Also to be announced will be the winners of the People's Choice awards for Favourite Business and Favourite Employee, that were decided by a recent popular poll that attracted more than 10,000 votes.

"This promises to be the biggest awards night we have held in the 11 years of the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards,” Adam Gordon, chairman of the awards committee, said.

"The support this year from sponsors, entrants and the public has been remarkable.

"The awards night has become one of the most important social events in the Clarence Valley.”

Each of the finalists was visited by a team of judges, who then met to decide the section winners.

From those successful businesses, the judges then assessed which of the section winners would be named Business of the Year in 2017. The sold out presentation night will include a three-course dinner, entertainment and special guest speaker Dr Sam Martin, the local orthopaedic surgeon, who is behind the development of a specialist medical centre and private hospital in Grafton.