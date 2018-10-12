Businesses begin rebuilding after fire

A NUMBER of Coffs Harbour businesses are slowly getting back on their feet a fortnight after fire gutted the premises at Park Beach HomeBase.

Freedom Coffs Harbour is re-oping today after replacing all smoke-damaged stock.

"The shop has been professionally cleaned and now we're up and ready," manager Richard Elford said.

"For our store it was purely smoke damage, so no water or fire damage. In the scheme of things we're lucky we had been closed for only two weeks.

"Considering the damage that has happened to the other retailers we got off fairly lucky."

The blaze, which took place on the night of September 27, saw three businesses directly impacted by the fire, and a row of stores affected by smoke and water damage.

The fire was found the be burning at a back workshop room at Battery World.

The batteries inside the building meant the fire was 'quite toxic', according to Fire and Rescue NSW Mid North Coast Duty Commander Inspector Tony Lenthall.

Early Settler has confirmed they'll be moving their store to another premises, but has not confirmed their new location yet.

Battery World is currently operating at Druitt Court and has not yet set a re-opening date for their HomeBase store.

At the time of publishing Officeworks and Adairs had not set re-opening dates either.