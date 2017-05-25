Businesses drive support for Headspace

CHESS CEO Paul Kelly was in Grafton to talk about the interim Headspace facility operating out of their offices.

MORE than 20 twenty people have found employment through CHESS, Grafton in the last two months, allowing Headspace to begin servicing the Clarence Valley before it can open officially.

CHESS CEO Paul Kelly said their campaign, Jobs Change Lives, has been a huge success for the community.

"Our support of Headspace for the Jobs Save Lives campaign has allowed them to commence services right here in Grafton, at our CHESS premises," he said.

"That is a new service with Headspace coming into town, which is what the campaign was all about."

Mr Kelly said everyday they see the impact of gaining employment on peoples lives.

"We see first hand the benefits for people well-being that having a job does," he said.

In March, Mr Kelley pledged that he would donate $500 for every client of his firm placed with a local employer.

"It's created a lot of awareness and also enquiry and we understand that not all businesses can respond straight away, so we certainly welcome anyone registering their interest," he said.

"On the Clarence, we have placed over 20 job applicants since the campaign began, which is a wonderful result.

"A lot of the people who do experience disadvantage and some significant barriers to getting a job, and the feedback that we get from businesses who employ our job seekers is that they are very committed and loyal."

CHESS Grafton site manager Cate Murphy said that giving Headspace an office in Grafton had allowed service providers to begin referring clients there.

"I was able to announce to other local service providers at a meeting we had that Headspace was now here as an interim measure until the tender takes off," she said.

"Instantly, they were 'how do we refer' and I've already facilitated them referring their clients.

"It's fantastic for us as being employment focused to have someone like Headspace working on the back end of things to help keep people in a zone where they are able to progress through their lives that we all take for granted, like getting a job.

"The public have welcomed that because there is so few places to refer people to and they fill so quickly."