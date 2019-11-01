Businesses go all out for Jaca Gold Cup

She's the best - as Jacob Andrews channels Tina Turner to close out Westlawn's performance on Jacaranda Thursday.

She's the best - as Jacob Andrews channels Tina Turner to close out Westlawn's performance on Jacaranda Thursday. Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON businesses went all out yesterday in their efforts to take out the Jacaranda Thursday Gold Cup, with seven businesses putting on shows to remember.

From a retrospective look at Jacaranda festivals past to dancing numbers, there was a wide variety of entertainment to keep the crowds happy.

The Gold and Silver cups are given out for the best performance put on by a business, and this year the performances were put on in front of the participating offices of Clarence Valley Council, Dougherty Property, Westlawn Finance, Family Dental, Elders & IT River and Findex.

Taking up the judge's clipboard for the first time was Daily Examiner key account manager Peter Smajstr, who said he was impressed by the level of creativity and ingenuity shown in the costumes and props.

"It was hard to pick a winner from a strong field of competitors, it was definitely closely fought,” he said.

"The businesses that took part in this year's competition did a fantastic job and all put in a great effort.”

While Mr Smajstr remained tight-lipped on who claimed the coveted Gold Cup, he said he was particularly impressed by Clarence Valley Council's reworking of the lyrics to Lil Nas X's Old Town Road, and the boat used in the Westlawn Finance performance.

Winners of the Gold and Silver Cup will be announced on Saturday night at The Daily Examiner Presents Jacarock/ Riverfeast at See Park.