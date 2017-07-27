20°
Businesses make slow start to CCTV project

Tim Howard
| 27th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Katie Kelemec, executive member Mark Butler and vice president Justin James discuss the installation of CCTV throughout Grafton and South Grafton.
Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Katie Kelemec, executive member Mark Butler and vice president Justin James discuss the installation of CCTV throughout Grafton and South Grafton. Adam Hourigan

ONLY three Grafton businesses have expressed interest in taking up the Federal Government's $200,000 funding for CCTV cameras in the city's business districts.

Executive member of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce Mark Butler said the chamber, which will administer the roll out of the project, had yet to swing into a full promotional campaign, which could be responsible for the slow response.

"We're drafting a printed package for the systems we're looking to use and we'll be going around to visit all businesses to discuss what they can do," Mr Butler said.

"We envisage the project will cover the central business districts in Grafton and South Grafton plus off-shoot areas like the crossroads at South Grafton and the Bunnings complex."

Mr Butler said the $200,000 funding promised by the Member for Page Kevin Hogan at the last election, would enable the installation of between 50 to 80 systems.

"It's hard to say what the exact number will be before we decide on the systems we will deploy and where they are to go," he said.

"We haven't allocated a dollar value per system, because we're going through the process of finding the latest system that will fit into the budget.

Mr Butler said that for the money available, Grafton businesses would have access to some state-of-the- art technology.

"We're looking at systems with semi-indestructible cameras with recording hard drives," he said.

"Businesses will be able to also have cameras installed inside their stores, as well as an external device."

Mr Butler said once the cameras were installed all businesses would have comprehensive external CCTV coverage of the front and backs of the premises.

"As well as protecting businesses we believe this system will protect the community at large," he said.

"The funding allocated will also allow us to have some mobile cameras to be put in hot spots or at special events."

He said there would be a nominal cost for the installation of system, but the hardware was covered in the government grant.

"It's a pretty good deal," he said.

"For the cost of helping cover installation costs businesses will receive a state of the art security system that can cover the inside and outside of their businesses.

Mr Butler said the chamber would set a deadline of the end of August for expressions of interest for CCTV systems.

"We would hope to be rolling them out in the next two to three months," he said. "We'll be visiting all local businesses soon."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cctv clarence development federal government grafton cbd grafton chamber of commerce

