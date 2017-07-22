HOLIDAY SHAKE-UP: Do Stayz, Airbnb have a place here?

BUSINESSES, organisations and residents across the Clarence Valley will be putting pen to paper over the next few months to voice their opinions on services like Airbnb and Stayz.

Yesterday, the New South Wales Government released an Options Paper on short-term holiday letting, which outlines several suggestions to regulate the short-term holiday letting industry in response to its growth.

Clarence Valley Council is expected to make a submission, driven in part by a balcony collapse in Yamba that injured eight people earlier this year.

In council's July newsletter to ratepayers, the council issued a reminder to property owners that using their properties for short-term accommodation could be contrary to zoning regulations.

"Before allowing short-term accommodation in dwellings, owners should contact council's planning staff to discuss their circumstances and to determine whether they need to lodge a development application," it read.

"Short-term accommodation (overnights, weekly holiday rentals) in residential zones has the potential to be disruptive to neighbours through noise, parking and other issues and council is keen to minimise this disruption."

While Clarence Holiday Coast Real Estate principal Jane Stone said she was also planning to make a submission, she noted it didn't have a huge effect on their holiday rental management.

"Airbnb is not a model consistent with something we do, so it hasn't impacted on us as much," she said.

"The bigger one is Stayz."

Ms Stone said as a business they used host booking website Stayz to increase exposure for their clients but used on its own it could present issues.

"They don't have any governance or responsibility for that booking, so for me that's where the problems occur," she said.

"Who's your contact point when there's a noisy party or damage to property?

"It's going to be an interesting discussion. I get a sense this is going to tighten up the whole holiday rental market and that can only be a good thing."

Airbnb head of public policy Brent Thomas has welcomed the paper but described some options as "heavy handed".

Public feedback will be taken until October 31.

To make a submission, go to www.planning.nsw.gov.au/STHL.