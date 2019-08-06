Businesses pitch in for rescue chopper's annual fundraiser

UP AND AWAY: Spar Supermarket Maclean is in support of Rescue Day today.

CLARENCE Valley businesses are gearing up for a day of fun for a good cause, with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter celebrating its annual Rescue Day appeal today.

Spar Supermarket Maclean was one business that jumped at the chance to register, and will allow customers to donate at checkouts as part of their weekly shop in support of the appeal.

Maclean Bowling Club, Maclean Hotel and the Village Green Hotel in Grafton will all take part in the appeal.

Some outlets will don red and yellow to show their support while others will enable customers to "give a dollar for the chopper” as part of their purchase.

Rescue helicopter spokesperson Zeke Huish said Rescue Day is the rescue service's one special day of the year where they celebrate everything that has been achieved thanks to the support of the community.

"The support of the community makes every flight possible and importantly, free of charge to the patients we transport and we thank everyone for rallying behind our Rescue Day appeal to help us to continue saving lives,” Mr Huish said.

"Early next year our Lismore base anticipates flying its 10,000th mission since 1982 which is why we stop to reflect on Rescue Day on the many patients, their families and community's from across our region who have come in contact with the Rescue Helicopter Service when they needed it most.”

To find out more about how you or your workplace can get involved or donate, visit www.rescueday.com.au.