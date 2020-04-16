Businesses urged to apply for $10k of government support

CLARENCE Valley businesses can access the information they need to apply for $10,000 State Government grants to help them through the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Grafton Chamber of Commerce executive officer, Annmarie Henderson, said the government has provided a link to its website where businesses can find the information they need to make an application for the grant.

Ms Henderson said the NSW Government has provided financial support to ease the pressures on small business as a result of COVID-19.

The grant would help small businesses or non-profit organisations, who have experienced a significant decline in revenue as a result of COVID-19, you may be eligible for the small business support grant of up to $10,000.

She said the grant supported the ongoing operations of small businesses highly impacted from the COVID-19 pandemic following the NSW Public Health Order of March 31.

Funds may only be used for unavoidable business expenses that are not supported by other government funding.

These expenses include, but are not limited to:

utilities

council rates

telecommunication charges

insurance payments

professional advice

wages for an employee not eligible for JobKeeper payments

franchise fees

paying creditors, if your business is closing.

To be eligible for this grant, you must:

be based in NSW

be a small business

be registered with an ABN as at March 1, 2020

have an annual turnover of more than $75,000 (a Business Activity Statement must be provided as evidence)

Where a small business does not submit a BAS to the Australian Tax Office, and meets all other criteria, the small business should contact Service NSW to discuss further.

In these cases, an income tax declaration may be accepted as evidence of an annual turnover of $75,000.

employ 1-19 full-time workers as at 1 March 2020

If your business is not in one of the highly impacted industries (as listed in the guidelines) but you can demonstrate a significant disruption to your business resulting in a 75 per cent reduction in turnover as a result of the Public Health Order 2020, you may be eligible for this grant. You will require a letter from your accountant confirming you meet a number of criteria you can find on the website.

If you are a sole trader and you do not employ staff, you are not eligible for this assistance.

If you are unsure if you meet these criteria, we encourage you to speak with a Business Concierge or seek financial advice to understand what assistance you may be able to access.

be able to report a payroll below the NSW 2019-2020 payroll tax threshold of $900,000

have been highly impacted by Public Health (COVID-19 Restrictions on Gathering and Movement) Order 2020 effective on March 31, 2020

have experienced at least 75% decline in turnover compared to the same two-week period in 2019, as a result of COVID-19 (for businesses that have been in operation for less than 12 months, refer to the guidelines)

have unavoidable business costs not otherwise the subject of other NSW and Commonwealth Government financial assistance measures.

“There is much more information on their website – as well as access to professional help if you need it,” Ms Henderson said.

“We urge everyone to apply for this where they can.”

For the latest information on the coronavirus crisis click here.