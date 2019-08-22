Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EARLY MESSAGE: Glen McClymont, of Caringa, talks to businesses at the Grafton Chamber of Commerce breakfast.
EARLY MESSAGE: Glen McClymont, of Caringa, talks to businesses at the Grafton Chamber of Commerce breakfast. Tim Jarrett
Health

Businesses urged to think outside the box with NDIS

TIM JARRETT
by
22nd Aug 2019 12:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRAFTON businesses had an opportunity to hear from a local disability service provider about how they could become involved in the NDIS.

Caringa Australia's communications, marketing and community engagement manager Glen McClymont talked to the Grafton Chamber of Commerce about the importance of employment in the NDIS space and the ways businesses could become involved.

Along with NDIS client Holly Weston, Mr McClymont explained how the organisation was expanding and growing in a region they had been part of since 1953.

"We're continuing to invest in the Clarence Valley and its people and we are a large employer with a large client base,” he said.

"We employ close to 200 staff and service 202 local residents in both the Clarence Valley and the Coffs Coast.”

Mr McClymont said he wanted to inspire people to think outside the box when it came to employing people living with a disability.

He said many people were benefiting from a change in perspective in how disability services were being administered. This included the way the government approached employment. Mr McClymont said having a job went hand in hand with the other services provided by the NDIS.

"It is firmly in their focus now - they have quickly realised that part of living a meaningful life and contributing is having a job,” he said.

An early intervention program designed to support the transition from school to the workforce was the School Leaver Employment Support scheme. Mr McClymont said it was one of the ways businesses could engage with the NDIS.

"This is about investigating their own skills and talents, linking to local businesses and hopefully transitioning into mainstream employment.” he said.

caringa chamber breakfast clarence valley grafton chamber of commerce ndis
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    International driver busted 50km/h over speed limit

    premium_icon International driver busted 50km/h over speed limit

    Crime POLICE intercepted the driver, allegedly doing 150km/h in a 100km/h zone, at Bom Bom

    Mystery Box Rally on home stretch through the Valley

    premium_icon Mystery Box Rally on home stretch through the Valley

    Offbeat Rally replicates unknown journey of those facing cancer

    Northern Rivers man lands $200K jackpot

    premium_icon Northern Rivers man lands $200K jackpot

    News One number sees father land jackpot

    Surf Life Saving boss arrested over alleged $2.7m fraud

    premium_icon Surf Life Saving boss arrested over alleged $2.7m fraud

    News The man formerly in charge of lifesaving has been arrested