Businesses urged to think outside the box with NDIS

EARLY MESSAGE: Glen McClymont, of Caringa, talks to businesses at the Grafton Chamber of Commerce breakfast. Tim Jarrett

GRAFTON businesses had an opportunity to hear from a local disability service provider about how they could become involved in the NDIS.

Caringa Australia's communications, marketing and community engagement manager Glen McClymont talked to the Grafton Chamber of Commerce about the importance of employment in the NDIS space and the ways businesses could become involved.

Along with NDIS client Holly Weston, Mr McClymont explained how the organisation was expanding and growing in a region they had been part of since 1953.

"We're continuing to invest in the Clarence Valley and its people and we are a large employer with a large client base,” he said.

"We employ close to 200 staff and service 202 local residents in both the Clarence Valley and the Coffs Coast.”

Mr McClymont said he wanted to inspire people to think outside the box when it came to employing people living with a disability.

He said many people were benefiting from a change in perspective in how disability services were being administered. This included the way the government approached employment. Mr McClymont said having a job went hand in hand with the other services provided by the NDIS.

"It is firmly in their focus now - they have quickly realised that part of living a meaningful life and contributing is having a job,” he said.

An early intervention program designed to support the transition from school to the workforce was the School Leaver Employment Support scheme. Mr McClymont said it was one of the ways businesses could engage with the NDIS.

"This is about investigating their own skills and talents, linking to local businesses and hopefully transitioning into mainstream employment.” he said.