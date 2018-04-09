Businesswomen to meet-up

WHEN Kate Matthews launched her e-commerce business Face Paint Shop Australia in 2013, she quickly realised how isolating it could be while living in a regional area.

" I was working part-time while raising three young kids until 2015, when it was clear the business would benefit from more attention to continue to grow,” she said.

"As an online retailer I've had to forge my own path. Many times I've complained, 'if only I could find and connect with a mastermind group or a mentor, what a difference that could make'.”

From this frustration, Kate decided to establish the Clarence Valley Women's Biz Meet Up with the first meeting to be held this Thursday.

Described as a new and informal mastermind group, the intention is for members to come together to share their journey, challenges and victories of owning and managing a small business in the Clarence Valley.

"I've been waiting for something like this for ages but I finally realised it wasn't going to come to me, I was going to have to make it happen,” she said.

And it couldn't come at a better time as her business continues to grow.

"I'm currently working at establishing a private label brand, importing, and fulfilment by Amazon in the international market.

Another big step and a big learning curve,” she said.

Kate said the group is an organic process that empowers local businesswomen (though men are also invited!) through small group discussions and networking opportunities.

"The first meeting is to establish everyone's aims of the group, what everyone wants to get out of it, but it's not going to be an event where everyone sits around and listens to one person the whole time,” she said.

"It will be about sharing personal goals to a small group, thereby becoming accountable so, in the next meeting, you can see what you've achieved while others can encourage you and help problem-solve.

As her own business continues to grow, Kate said she is looking forward to meeting a diverse range of people whom she can share her experience with and vice versa.

"Doing it all without any help is hard. That's why I'd like to share my experiences in the hope they might help others on a similar path, either starting out or further along,” she said.

"And of course I'd love to be a part of a group of people who can understand the journey, compare notes, experiences, thoughts so we can all learn from and support each other.”

WHEN: Thursday, April 12, 11am

WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern

For more information and to register for this free event, please visit the Facebook Event Page.