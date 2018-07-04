Busker Roger finds a way to ease cancer's strains

Country music busker Roger Green has given another donation of $1000 to a local cancer cause - this time to help with expenses of local junior sportsman Ben Baker Whalley, who is fighting a brain tumour.

Country music busker Roger Green has given another donation of $1000 to a local cancer cause - this time to help with expenses of local junior sportsman Ben Baker Whalley, who is fighting a brain tumour. Adam Hourigan

ROGER Green doesn't know how to use a GoFundMe page, so when he read of the plight of local junior sportsman Ben Baker Whalley in The Daily Examiner, he had a better idea.

"I just went up to where (dad Shane) worked and offered him $1000,” he said.

Ben's mother Vicky Baker said they were just so humbled and amazed at the generous donation.

"We're just so humbled, we met him and it was really lovely,” she said.

"We couldn't believe it.”

It's not out of character for the 84-year-old Grafton man. In fact, over the years, he's given away more than $100,000 to help the fight against cancer in the Clarence.

How does he do it? With a smile and a lot of songs.

Mr Green busks in the carpark of McDonald's in Grafton each weekend, and slowly builds his kitty collecting money from the travellers who come through.

"This week I raised $300. On a long weekend I have gotten up to $650, but it's usually around $120 a day,” he said.

"It does take a while.”

Mr Green said he used to travel around the area playing, but without a busker's licence he now doesn't travel any more.

"Unless they ring me up - I do the day clubs and the nursing homes as well,” he said.

"And I open up the box there too.”

Mr Green said after a family member fought cancer he decided he would sing to raise money to help people fighting the disease.

"I've given to palliative care - usually only $1000 and $2000, but this time with the Friends Who Care who are stopping I donated $10,000 because I knew it was going to a good cause,” he said.

Over the years, Mr Green said he had sung his song lists hundreds of thousands of time, and said he couldn't go past one song.

"Leave Him in the Longyard by Kelly Dixon - that's the one,” he said.