BUST A MOVE: Gabe takes his skill to Grafton streets

WHILE his mum does the shopping, Gabe Townson is outside showing crowds his best moves.

The 8 year old is entirely self-taught; his impressive routines are the product of a mean sense of rhythm and love for dance.

His mum Sophie Renzen said he started watching music video clips from five years old and has been tapping his feet ever since.

"He would dance in front of the mirror and it just evolved from there," she said.

His taste in music has grown up as he has, Gabe now gets down to Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber.

Ms Renzen said her son hadn't had any formal dance training, and he planned on keeping it that way.

"I asked him if he wanted to take classes and he said no because he wanted to keep his own style," she said.

On a trip to Byron Bay Gabe got a taste of what busking looked like, and next thing they knew he had a busking permit to earn a few extra dollars.

Ms Renzen said people love to watch him dance, and while he may take it up more professionally in the future, she said for now his routines have a far simpler goal.

"People love it, they just smile."