Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire and Rescue NSW 306 Grafton were called to respond to an automatic fire alarm at the old Grafton jail on Christmas Day 2020.
Fire and Rescue NSW 306 Grafton were called to respond to an automatic fire alarm at the old Grafton jail on Christmas Day 2020.
News

Busy Christmas for Grafton fire crews

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
25th Dec 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton 306 Station have been kept busy this Christmas, with fireys responding to four jobs since the early hours of this morning.

The day started bright and early at 3.24am with crews called to respond to a fire on the grounds of Grafton Base Hospital, before the crew again responded to another fire, this time to a grass fire at Junction Hill at 9.18am.

“The fire at the hospital grounds were a call in good faith by the public, and the fire at Junction Hill was approximately 30m by 10m,” a FRNSW Grafton spokesman said.

“It was reported as a building fire but to our relief on arrival it was a grass fire.”

To finish off the day the crew responded to an automatic fire alarm at the Village Green Hotel at 9.54am, then at 11.28am crews were called to another automatic fire alarm at the old Grafton jail in Arthur St.

fire and rescue nsw grass fire junction hill old grafton jail
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road users reminded to celebrate Christmas safely

        Premium Content Road users reminded to celebrate Christmas safely

        News Double-demerit points remain in place across the Christmas weekend as NSW Police conduct their annual traffic operation

        Waste levy waived for flood affected areas

        Premium Content Waste levy waived for flood affected areas

        News The NSW Government has waived the waste levy fee for residents disposing of flood...

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year

        Fears vape laws will get us back on the smokes

        Premium Content Fears vape laws will get us back on the smokes

        Health Will $220,000 fines and trips to the doctor put people off vaping?