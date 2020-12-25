Busy Christmas for Grafton fire crews

Fire and Rescue NSW 306 Grafton were called to respond to an automatic fire alarm at the old Grafton jail on Christmas Day 2020.

Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton 306 Station have been kept busy this Christmas, with fireys responding to four jobs since the early hours of this morning.

The day started bright and early at 3.24am with crews called to respond to a fire on the grounds of Grafton Base Hospital, before the crew again responded to another fire, this time to a grass fire at Junction Hill at 9.18am.

“The fire at the hospital grounds were a call in good faith by the public, and the fire at Junction Hill was approximately 30m by 10m,” a FRNSW Grafton spokesman said.

“It was reported as a building fire but to our relief on arrival it was a grass fire.”

To finish off the day the crew responded to an automatic fire alarm at the Village Green Hotel at 9.54am, then at 11.28am crews were called to another automatic fire alarm at the old Grafton jail in Arthur St.