The Westpac Rescue Helicopter had a busy day yesterday across the area.
News

Busy day for rescue helicopter across Northern Rivers

Adam Hourigan
adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
4th Jun 2020 10:04 AM
THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter was kept busy, with three missions across the area yesterday.

At 9am, the helicopter was tasked to the Clarence to carry out an urgent medical transfer from Grafton Hospital to John Flynn Hospital at Tugun.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised a 79yo male with a cardiac condition and he will be flown through to the John Flynn Hospital for further specialist treatment.

Later yesterday evening, the helicopter was called to assist with a search for a jetski ride who was believed to be in trouble at Evans Head.

An extensive search was conducted but nothing was located.

The chopper was then retasked at 7.30pm to a property at Urbenville where a 93 year-old male had suffered a severe laceration to his head in a fall at his home.

Ambulance NSW paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised the patient and he was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment

Grafton Daily Examiner

