Busy hands help create great work

Yvonne Stewart and Pammi Stewart show off their craft work as artists of the month at Ferry Park Gallery.

Yvonne Stewart and Pammi Stewart show off their craft work as artists of the month at Ferry Park Gallery.

YVONNE Stewart said her hands are never idle, and like her grandmother who taught her, can’t stop knitting.

Alongside Pammi Stewart, the pair are display their amazing craft work at the Ferry Park Gallery this month.

Having knitted garments for the Wool Museum in Geelong, Victoria, and for a boutique on the Gold Coast, Yvonne’s work is now exclusively sold through Ferry Park Gallery.

SUCCESS: Two from three for local artist

“Occasionally I will just start knitting and decide part way through what the end product will be,” she said.

“I make items including childrens wear, summer tops, jumpers, beanies, scarfs, gloves, rugs and capes and no two items are ever the same.”

Yvonne Stewart and Pammi Stewart show off their craft work as artists of the month at Ferry Park Gallery.

Fellow craft enthusiast Patti Stewart is showing off her array of craft skills this month, and said that after starting from a young age, she rediscovered her skills with creating unique items.

“I have since searched for the best fit for me in crafting,” she said.

“I have been creating beautiful handmade cards and have dabbled a little in beading, macramé, making key rings and light catchers.

RELATED: Ferry Park’s big reopening on a small scale

“Then my mother in law gave me a sewing machine and I have expanded and taught myself to sew. Now there’s no stopping me.”

Ferry Park gallery reopening: COVID-19 restrictions forced the gallery to close, but it's open again showing off one of hteir most popular exhibitions

Patti said she can make my products to order and have made patterns which include sharks, Minions, Hello Kitty, ballerinas and even a Ned Kelly Such is Life with an interior consisting of antique pistols.

The artists work will be on display as the Lower Clarence Arts and Craft artist of the month at the Ferry Park Gallery in Maclean.