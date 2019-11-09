Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glen Innes Correctional Centre
Glen Innes Correctional Centre
News

Busy night of evacuations from fires

Adam Hourigan
by
9th Nov 2019 12:05 PM

Corrective Services NSW staff evacuated 164 minimum-security inmates from Glen Innes Correctional Centre to Grafton Correctional Centre early this morning, 9 November 2019, due to bushfire risk to the prison.

All evacuees are safe.

Visits to Grafton and Glen Innes correctional centres have been cancelled until further notice.

Commissioner Peter Severin commended staff on ensuring a safe and secure operation.

"Staff from Glen Innes, Grafton and our Security Operations Group did an outstanding job under such circumstances to ensure everyone's safety,” Mr Severin said.

Inmates at Grafton Correctional Centre remain locked-in their cells while inmates from Glen Innes are temporarily housed in various sections of the prison.

The situation will be reassessed later today to determine whether staff and inmates can return to the Glen Innes facility.

The Westpac Rescue helicopter was also kept busy throughout the night responding to bushfire emergency situations where people were reported isolated by the serious fires on the north coast

More Stories

bushfires clarence fires clarence rfs fires nsw rfs
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murder accused angry over wife's 'double life': court

        premium_icon Murder accused angry over wife's 'double life': court

        Crime '"Boxer's fracture" to accused murderer John Edwards' hand likely caused by punching, court told

        'They called me a ghoul, they called me a b******'

        premium_icon 'They called me a ghoul, they called me a b******'

        Feature Retired television journalist still holds gamut of mixed emotions

        Valley organisations respond quickly to fire emergency

        Valley organisations respond quickly to fire emergency

        Breaking The Valley moves quickly to support fire victims.

        FIRE IN THE SKY: Orange blanket covers city

        premium_icon FIRE IN THE SKY: Orange blanket covers city

        Weather Smoke and deep orange colour familiar sight for local fireys