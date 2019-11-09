Busy night of evacuations from fires

Corrective Services NSW staff evacuated 164 minimum-security inmates from Glen Innes Correctional Centre to Grafton Correctional Centre early this morning, 9 November 2019, due to bushfire risk to the prison.

All evacuees are safe.

Visits to Grafton and Glen Innes correctional centres have been cancelled until further notice.

Commissioner Peter Severin commended staff on ensuring a safe and secure operation.

"Staff from Glen Innes, Grafton and our Security Operations Group did an outstanding job under such circumstances to ensure everyone's safety,” Mr Severin said.

Inmates at Grafton Correctional Centre remain locked-in their cells while inmates from Glen Innes are temporarily housed in various sections of the prison.

The situation will be reassessed later today to determine whether staff and inmates can return to the Glen Innes facility.

The Westpac Rescue helicopter was also kept busy throughout the night responding to bushfire emergency situations where people were reported isolated by the serious fires on the north coast