Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter winches a 38-year-old-man to safety from Mt Warning after he called Triple-0 as he had become dehydrated (March 28, 2016).
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter winches a 38-year-old-man to safety from Mt Warning after he called Triple-0 as he had become dehydrated (March 28, 2016).
Breaking

Busy weekend for Westpac Helicopter in the Clarence Valley

Mitchell Keenan
Alison Paterson
and , mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
4th May 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Lismore-based Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter team has had another busy weekend after chief executive Richard Jones said they had reached a milestone of 10,000 missions last Monday.

The crew was called out to three incidents across the Clarence Valley on Saturday and Sunday, responding at a rapid rate.

Crew members had an early start on Saturday, when they received a call that an 18-year-old man had fallen down a 5m sand dune about 4am at Minnie Water.

A team treated the teenager, who had suffered a head injury, and took him to Lismore Base Hospital, where he was in a stable condition.

The patient was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.

The Westpac Helicopter landed at Minnie Water on the morning of May 2, 2020, to perform a rescue after a man had fallen off a sand dune suffering a head injury.
The Westpac Helicopter landed at Minnie Water on the morning of May 2, 2020, to perform a rescue after a man had fallen off a sand dune suffering a head injury.

Later on Saturday morning a team was sent to Maclean Hospital to transfer a 61-year-old woman to Lismore Base Hospital. She was suffering a medical condition requiring specialist treatment.

A final call on Sunday had a team sent to Grafton Base Hospital to transfer a 45-year-old man to Lismore Base Hospital. He was suffering a medical condition requiring specialist treatment.

“The mission was a tasking to perform a patient transfer between two hospitals in our region,” he said.

“The mission was no different to any other, to the extent that our first priority was to ­ensure the patient and medical team were transported as safely and efficiently as possible.”

Mr Jones said along with Tamworth and Belmont, the Lismore base was one of three operations providing an integrated helicopter emergency medical service throughout the northern half of NSW and flying on average more than 1500 missions a year.

Mr Jones said the region’s first Westpac Rescue Helicopter was officially launched in Ballina in December 1982 thanks to the vision of individuals and organisations such as Elton Cummings, Graham Smith, John Bradfield and Surf Life Saving Far North Coast.

The service now completes more than 400 missions a year.

clarence news minnie water westpac helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    How to Lette loose

    How to Lette loose
    • 4th May 2020 8:30 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man to front Grafton court on child sex abuse charges

        premium_icon Man to front Grafton court on child sex abuse charges

        Crime The investigation was launched following reports a teenage boy had been sexually abused by a man who was known to him.

        Hometown record for Grafton’s 2.3 million seedlings

        premium_icon Hometown record for Grafton’s 2.3 million seedlings

        Rural Trenayr nursery raises next generation of region’s state forests

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Works underway on Grafton theatre facelift

        premium_icon Works underway on Grafton theatre facelift

        Art & Theatre The Criterion is using time off to turn the venue into a theatre-worthy design