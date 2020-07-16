Menu
HAPPY DAYS: Brooms Head Caravan Park is enjoying one of its busiest winter school holidays in memory.
Busy winter holidays for Brooms Head

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
16th Jul 2020 2:11 PM
IT COULD be the border closures and coronavirus restrictions, or just the simple fact that it's a beautiful location, but for whatever the reason Brooms Head Caravan Park is enjoying one of its busiest winter school holidays on record.

Park manager Wendy Mulligan said in the two years she has been in the role she hasn't seen the park busier over the June/July period.

While she said she wasn't sure if it was due to the Queensland border closure as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, she was recording many first-time visitors to the park and to the area.

"These are the busiest winter school holidays Brooms Head has had for as long as I can remember," she said.

"We've had a lot of people from places such as Port Macquarie and Pottsville, generally from places we don't often see visitors.

"For a lot of people that have come here these holidays it's been their first time here, and the feedback we've been getting has been very positive."

Earlier this year the NSW Government made an effort to encourage people travelling during school holidays to do so locally.

Visitors from NSW are still facing lengthy delays at the Queensland border despite some restrictions easing last weekend/

