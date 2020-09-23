Menu
Roundabout work on Treelands Drive
News

Busy Yamba intersection closed for two weeks

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@news.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 10:00 AM
ACCESS to a busy Yamba street will be closed for two weeks from next Tuesday as part of roundabout installation.

The next stage of works on the roundabout will mean access to Treelands Drive from Yamba Rd will be temporarily closed.

Yamba Fair will be open for business as normal with access through the western entrance on Yamba Rd.

On Tuesday October 6, the existing bus stop located on Yamba Rd (Yamba Shops) will be moved to two temporary locations.

The bus stops will be moved to either end of the exit/entry points of Osprey Drive (see map for details).

New bus stop arrangements while Treelands Drive is closed for two weeks
Passengers can access the bus stop using the pedestrian access provided to the temporary bus stop.

Responding to concerns that the work will take place over the school holidays, a council spokesman said that pausing the work for these school holidays would push back already tight deadlines.

“We have very tight deadlines to have the roundabout complete by the Christmas Holidays - the height of the tourism season in Yamba,” he said

“Pausing this stage of the works for the spring school holidays would push back the completion date well into the Christmas holiday period.”

DURING THE CLOSURE

Access to Treelands Drive:

  • Take Osprey Drive from Yamba Rd.
  • Turn right onto Treelands Drive.

Alternatively:

  • Take Shores Drive from Yamba Rd
  • Turn left onto Halyard onto Gumnut
  • Turn left onto Treelands Drive

Access to Park Avenue

  • Take Osprey Drive from Yamba Rd.
  • Turn right onto Treelands Drive.
  • Turn left into Park Ave from Treelands Drive.
Traffic changes around Treelands Drive
