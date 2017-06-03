Butcher has a passion for the next big thing in meat

Geoff Jones of Holiday Coast Meat with their award winning carcases from Casino Beef Week.

IF YOU'VE ever wondered what award winning beef tastes like, you can find out from next week at two South Grafton butcher shops.

Holiday Coast Meats in South Grafton will begin selling meat from its winning carcase from this year's Casino Beef Week competition from Monday at is South Grafton outlets in Mackay St and the Red Bull Butchery in the South Grafton Coles complex.

Holiday Coast Meats owner Geoff Jones' passion for innovation and new products has driven this award.

He took out first prize in the carcase category of the heavy weight led steers in the 431kg-500kg section.

The win was the culmination of three years of investigation into a relatively new breed of cattle, the Speckle, which produces meat with characteristics similar to the famed Wagyu cattle.

"This is the third year I've gone to Casino for Beef Week," he said.

"The first year I was just looking and didn't buy anything, last year I bought one steer, but didn't do any good with it.

"This year I went up to buy a couple and ended up with four."

Mr Jones said the Speckle breed could be the next big thing in quality meat production.

He said the marbling of the meat - the flecks of intra-muscular fat prized in meat produced for fine dining - produced excellent eating qualities in the meat.

He said the score for his animal, an overall total of 90.98, convinced him his animal was the overall champion of the show.

"His was the highest overall score of any animal in all the categories," Mr Jones said.

"He also had a very high marbling score of 440 - the next best in the category was 340 - which goes to the eating quality of the meat."

But Mr Jones is yet to sample a steak from his prize winner.

"Butchers would say the meat is still too green, it hasn't aged in the cool room enough," he said.

"From Monday, it will be ready. We've had quite a few inquiries about it already."