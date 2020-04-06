Menu
Meet some of the butchers at Grafton Mall Butcher
Butcher offering sweet treat

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Apr 2020 8:00 AM
GRAFTON Mall Butchery has teamed up with iScream ice creamery in order to bring a little sweetness to its customers during an otherwise difficult time.

Since temporarily closing the ice creamery due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, fans of iScream will now be able to get their sugar fix – and dinner at the same time.

From today, the butchery is offering a pick-and-choose dinner and dessert combo.

“We wanted to try something different while also supporting another local business that have been affected,” Grafton Mall Butchery co-owner Alana Kenny said.

“We were already doing the meals and are good friends with the iScream crew that it just made sense to work together like this.”

Mrs Kenny said customers could choose from a range of favourite home-cooked meals made from scratch and pair it with one of six flavours hand-picked by the iScream team.

“We have everything available in a display freezer so you can pick your own,” Mrs Kenny said.

The choice of pre-cooked meals ranges from curried sausages with mashed potato and vegetables, spaghetti Bolognese to honey soy chicken to name a few.

“They’re nice, hearty meals,” Mrs Kenny said.

“A lot of our elderly customers are coming in to get them now because it’s an easy eight minutes in the microwave and they have a nice home-cooked dinner without the hassle.”

Prices start at $10 per combo with a choice of small or large tubs of ice cream depending on the pack.

Grafton Mall Butchery are also offering local delivery of all their products in store. For more information call: 6642 1277.

