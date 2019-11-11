Menu
Diamond Grove Boer Goats producer Nancy Pratt has been running goats since 2016, and had seen demand for the meat grow in Mackay. Picture: Contributed
Rural

Butchers are ‘screaming out’ for this prime cut

Zizi Averill
11th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
MACKAY'S cultural melting pot has made the region's tastebuds more diverse, generating a demand for more exotic meats.

Diamond Grove Boer Goats producer Nancy Pratt said she has been running goats since 2016 and had seen demand grow.

"In the past 12 months prices in the local markets have risen by $4-5 per kilo," the Mt Ossa farmer said.

Last year the direct weight rate for goat was $5.50 per kilo, Ms Pratt said. Today, goat was selling for $8 per kg.

"It's a roll-on effect from the high export markets," she said.

Meat and Livestock Australia reported the November goat meat export price had increased by 62 per cent compared to last year, with an $8.74 per kg carcass weight.

 

"Butcher shops around here are competing for that price on that downstream market," Ms Pratt said.

But the emergence of a completely local goat industry - from breeders to producers to abattoirs - had protected customers from extremely high meat prices at the butcher, she said.

Meat On Shakespeare owner Daniel Rettke said the demand for goat had quadrupled in the past three years.

"We used to be lucky to get one goat in a week," Mr Rettke said "now we can sell around three or four goats a week".

Mr Rettke said his biggest customers were from the Filipino and Indian communities in Mackay.

But increasingly, he said, more residents were putting goat on their dinner plates.

Ms Pratt said the high meat price had caused a stampede of interest, especially among the smaller cattle graziers around Mackay.

"They're looking to start up a small herd because the butcher shops are screaming out for local goat meat," she said.

The demand has transformed the traditional "cottage industry" into a thriving industry within the region, Ms Pratt said.

"More people have approached me on how to run goats on the coast," she said.

