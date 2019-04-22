Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie resident Susan Terry spotted a turtle eating a cigarette butt in Lake Alford.
Gympie resident Susan Terry spotted a turtle eating a cigarette butt in Lake Alford. Susan Terry
News

Butt-eating Gympie turtle sparks litterbug outrage

JOSH PRESTON
by
22nd Apr 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TURTLE seen attempting to eat a cigarette butt tossed carelessly into the ponds of Lake Alford recently has left at least one Gympie region resident fuming at the culprit's "disgusting" behaviour.

Tamaree local Susan Terry had ventured to the popular hangout to celebrate her grandchild's birthday party when she noticed multiple turtles trying to eat the discarded butt, pausing only to take photo evidence before taking up the task of fishing it away from their prying mouths.

 

Gympie resident Susan Terry spotted a turtle eating a cigarette butt in Lake Alford.
Gympie resident Susan Terry spotted a turtle eating a cigarette butt in Lake Alford. Susan Terry

Mrs Terry didn't mince words for those responsible, slamming the oft-used "lack of bins" excuse.

"I just thought it was a bit disgusting, really," Mrs Terry said.

"You'd think smokers would be minding their p's and q's a little bit more closely, especially given they're upset about the legislation already.

"There was a bin right nearby. There are plenty of bins around. I think that's a bit of a cop out.

"There were a few turtles there and they kept trying to eat it. It's not good enough."

Mrs Terry said removing the butt had been an arduous and unnecessary process.

"It was too far out for us to reach ... we had to wait for it to float across so we could use a tree branch to grab it and get it out."

She added the sight of the turtle trying to feast on the toxic letter had "really bothered" her grandkids, who encouraged the resulting rescue mission.

Do you think Gympie has a littering problem? Have you seen some particularly bad cases? Let us know by emailing joshua.preston@gympietimes.com.

cigarettes gympie community gympie news gympie region humans of gympie lake alford litter litterbug turtle
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Fatal accident on highway

    premium_icon Fatal accident on highway

    News Emergency services were called to the scene on Saturday morning

    • 22nd Apr 2019 1:16 PM
    Man caught driving 100km over speed limit

    premium_icon Man caught driving 100km over speed limit

    Crime Driver leads police on high-speed chase

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:40 PM
    New service welcomes migrants to our community

    premium_icon New service welcomes migrants to our community

    Community A new drop-in service will help migrants access services they need

    Adani protestors rally in Maclean

    premium_icon Adani protestors rally in Maclean

    Environment Protesters were out to wave on anti-Adani convoy