Buy a penthouse ... and a pub

You could pop in to Bloodhounds and then make a few strides home to your penthouse

You could pop in to Bloodhounds and then make a few strides home to your penthouse

IF you ever wanted a crash pad that was stumbling distance from a pub, here is your chance.

Oxbridge Property is selling a tavern, office and penthouse at 454 Brunswick St in Fortitude Valley.

Currently home to the Bloodhound Corner Bar and Kitchen, the property is an easy swagger to the Pig 'n' Whistle, the industrial chic bar and venue, The Flying Cock, clubbers paradise, Cloudland, and the iconic, The Press Club.

Inside Bloodhound Corner Bar and Kitchen. Source: realestate.com.au

For those chai sipping days, it is also an easy stroll to The Judith Wright Centre of Contemporary Arts, Phillip Bacon Galleries, Chinatown, and a whole host of foodie venues.

Oxbridge Property agent Paul Howe said the property was listed over the weekend, and they had already received a number of inquiries.

"It is a popular spot with the after-work crowd, a kind of speak-easy, gastropub," he said.

"The current owner bought the three lots but is now looking to sell as he has another development elsewhere."

The property is made up of three lots totalling 586sq m - a 358sq m tavern, a two-level 149sq m penthouse and a 79sq m office.

You can buy the lot - pub, office and penthouse. And some car spaces that could be leased out to take a serious dent out of any bank loan

The mixed-use property was bought for $1.92 million in 2005 but is expected to fetch substantially more now.

It is being offered on a expressions of interest basis, with several options open to purchase.

Dr Howe said buyers could purchase the lot, or make an offer on individual lots.

He said they were getting a lot of interest in the penthouse, in particular.

Inside the penthouse

"Mostly from young professionals looking for a place to crash," he said.

"Fortitude Valley is hip and growing but compared to New Farm, it is more affordable.

"And because it is above a commercial office, it is very quiet after 5.30pm."

The two-level penthouse has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

There is also space for six vehicles and you could rent a few of those out to help pay the mortgage.

A quick look at parkhound.com.au shows that parking spaces in The Valley could be a good money spinner, with some property owners leasing their spots for upwards of $300 a month.

No title, From: Supplied

Inside, the penthouse is light and airy, and has views of the Story Bridge and city.

There is also a modern kitchen that flows in to an open plan dining and living space.