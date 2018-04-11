Buy a piece of history - or maybe a lot of it

Don Atkinson looks over some of the many antique items that will be auctioned at the clearance sale for the Squatters Rests.

Don Atkinson looks over some of the many antique items that will be auctioned at the clearance sale for the Squatters Rests. Adam Hourigan

IF YOU'VE ever visited the Squatters Rest museum and wondered if you could ever get around to see the thousands of antique and collectibles on display, you're not alone.

Owners of the museum for the past 13 years Don and Carol Atkinson said that as they prepared to sell all the items at a clearance sale, they are finding items at the back of sheds that have never been opened.

The couple have had the museum for sale as a going concern, but with no interest in keeping the museum alive, they are downsizing to concentrate on their Nana Glen property and will clear the items at a massive two-day sale this weekend.

"It would've been nice to see someone to come in and take over, but it didn't happen that way," Ms Atkinson said.

The collection ranges from tractors, farm equipment, lamps, historic items right through to catering equipment, and of course a massive range of collectibles and everything in between

Selling agent Mitch Donovan of Ray Donovan Stock and Station said they will need every part of the two days to get through it.

"We will be going like the clappers," he said.

"We'll start at 9am both days, and we'll have a few spare auctioneers up our sleeve.

"We'll have a catalogue which we never usually do, but it'll be a better flowing day."

"There's too much stuff which people don't know," Mr Atkinson said.

"Now they'll know what they're buying."

And as they continue the work leading up to the day to create the catalogue, Mr Atkinson said a lot of the items that were there when they bought the property had never moved from the sheds, due to a lack of space.

"We're still opening some of the sheds up," he said.

And while much of the collection had been built up from attending "nearly all of our other clearing sales around the place", the couple said they were unsure how they would feel to see it all go.

"There's a pianola that I'm a bit..." Ms Atkinson said, with her voice trailing off. "It's in very good condition."

For more information on the sale, contact the agents. The sale will be at the Squatters Rest Museum, Tucabia at 9am Saturday and Sunday.