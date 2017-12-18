All the pizza you can eat for $99,000
TOOWOOMBA pizza lovers can buy a life-time supply of their favourite cheesy dinner with American Slice on the market for $99,000.
Located in the heart of the CBD, the store specialises in massive 18-inch, hand-crafted pizzas.
It comes with a team of fully-trained staff, strong earnings, an Uber Eats contract and a modern fit-out.
American Slice is popular with Toowoomba revellers and overflows with customers on Friday and Saturday nights.
The sale listing comes about 12 months after the store had a significant re-branding and renovation.
Its Margaret St building is also for sale, at $495,000.