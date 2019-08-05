'BUY LOCAL': Lawrence producer's bid to provide cruelty-free

WHILE the industry continues to disintegrate, Lawrence pork producer Scott Graham is determined to keep his business running so consumers can buy cruelty-free meat.

Mr Graham, of MirrabookIndusa Pork, said the rising cost of feed due to drought and low saleyard prices had forced the closure of pig farms across Australia, but his had stayed afloat due to a second income.

"Even though we live in a very lush area, all of their (pigs) food comes from out west and it's become very expensive," he said.

"The cost of feed has gone up about 25 per cent since we started the farm. Without that off-farm income, we probably wouldn't be able to survive."

Three years ago, Mr Graham created a niche business founded on cruelty-free, pasture-raised animals.

At the Clarence Valley Business awards on Saturday night, Mirabooka Pork won the Excellence in Agriculture and Primary Industries gong.

A beaming Mr Graham accepted the award on behalf of his family who he credited as being the driving force behind the business's success.

He described the many emotions felt during their time as small business owners and urged the crowd to "buy local".

"People should have the option to eat ethically raised animals, ones that are properly cared for and humanely destroyed," he said.

"With higher quality meat, people find that they eat less of it, so it actually works out cheaper in the long run."

However, Mr Graham said the mass closure of so many Australian pork farms, especially free-range set-ups, meant consumers could be limited to unethically grown or imported meat.

"Even though we're a niche business, we're not an intensive pig farm, we're the opposite of that, but we're still competing against that market," he said.

"On top of that, the importation of pork is sitting at around 80 per cent. When the pork industry has gone through the floor, it really doesn't need that sort of competition."

Mr Graham hoped the industry would recover, but in the meantime, he would continue his campaign to educate consumers about higher-quality, ethically sourced meat.

"It's going to be a difficult road ahead for pork farmers, but if we can educate more and more people about the industry, then they can make an informed decision when they go to buy the product," he said.