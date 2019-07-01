Menu
Buy now pay later Splitit signs with Kogan

by Alex Druce
1st Jul 2019 12:03 PM | Updated: 12:03 PM

Buy-now, pay-later service Splitit has signed Kogan as its first major Australian retail partner.

Splitit said on Monday its service will be available on Kogan.com in "the coming days", which will allow customers to pay for items in instalments.

"We are seeing strong interest from major retailers around the world in offering our unique payment solution to their customers," said Gil Don, chief executive of the New York-based firm.

Splitit listed on the ASX in January to join a burgeoning buy now, pay later industry including the likes of Afterpay and ZipPay.

Mr Don said the relationship with Kogan aligned with Splitit's strategic vision of partnering with Australia's largest retailers.

Kogan.com founder Ruslan Kogan said the deal would provide customers with greater flexibility.

"We are excited to be able to offer Splitit's innovative solution to our customers in Australia," Mr Kogan said.

Kogan.com announced last week it would be adding electricity and gas supply to its portfolio of consumer services that also includes retail, mobile communications, home internet, insurance, super and travel.

Shares in Kogan were worth $4.75 before trade on Monday and have gained nearly 40 per cent so far in 2019.

Splitit shares have plunged more than 60 per cent from a peak of $1.62 in March and were worth 63 cents before Monday's open.

