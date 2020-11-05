BUY TWO, ONE FREE: Yamba gets a new “freebie” roundabout

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Mayor Jim Simmons stand at the Shores Drive intersection where a new roundabout will be built from a grant entirely funded by state and federal government.

YAMBA will get its third roundabout in a row as Clarence Valley Council is given a “freebie” from the state and federal government.

Council had plans to develop four new traffic arrangements along Yamba Road, which prompted a community fight over whether traffic lights or roundabouts were the solution.

Council eventually decided on roundabouts, however due to the estimated $500,000 initial cost of smaller roundabouts blowing out to more than $2 million per construction, they resolved to build only two — at Treelands Drive and Carrs Drive.

However, a new grant co-funded entirely by the state and federal government provided through the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund will allow the round about at Shores Drive to go ahead.

Mr Hogan said the project will boost road safety and provide better traffic flow for locals and tourists.

“Yamba is one of the state’s premier tourist destinations, it is important that we improve traffic flow and make our roads safe,” he said.

“This project will support many jobs in our community, not only the construction workers, but in our food and retails shops, who benefit from having more tourists spending money locally.”

Mr Gulaptis said the project was put forward as a priority by Clarence Valley Council to further improve access at key intersections on Yamba Road.

“The NSW Government previously provided around $4.5 million for the Treelands Drive and Carrs Drive roundabouts, with the Treelands Drive roundabout recently completed.

“This latest injection of funding from the NSW and Federal Governments for the Shores Drive roundabout will further improve access at this busy intersection for both locals and tourists visiting the popular coastal town.

“It is important to back projects that put people back in work, retain existing jobs and stimulate local economies,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons welcomed the funding saying it is a demonstration of the three levels of government working together.

“This roundabout at Shores Drive, along with the roundabouts at Treelands and Carrs Drives have been on council’s works program for many years and this additional funding will allow us to complete all the planned intersection treatments on Yamba Road.