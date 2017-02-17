Clarence River island paradise selling for $5M

Former Ballina councillor Margaret Howes is selling her island getaway.

FORMER Ballina Shire councillor and pilot Margaret Howes is selling a private island residence for offers over $5 million.

Ms Howe's fenced property is located on the eastern side of Goodwood Island, situated in the Clarence River estuary south of Ballina, and sprawls 306 acres with 6 kms of pristine waterfront.

Accessed by a concreted road the island also comes with a 800m airstrip, boat ramp, two renovated cottages and a couple of "absentee neighbours" to the west of the island.

Ms Howes said she purchased the property on a whim at an auction 10 years ago, but is now "too old" to manage it.

"It's the most beautiful place in the world to hang out, there's lots of little sandy beaches, you can fish, sail, water ski, no problem.

"I had 16 people over for a BBQ last Monday in the gazebo.

"But I have to look after the investment properties houses and it's all too much for me."

The colourful councillor who served from 1999- 2008 as an independent because she "won't have a bar of politics" built the airstrip on the island.

"I've been a pilot for nearly 50 years and I fly light sport air planes for pleasure," Ms Howe said.

"I built the airstrip a few years ago so I could land straight on the island.

"I always go out flying on a Sunday and my flying friends from Grafton and I land on the island and have a barbecue."

Harcourts Northern Rivers agent Steve Leslie is marketing the property, which is about 90 minutes to Byron Bay.