Buyer beware: Shop around for fuel prices this Easter

DRIVERS are being encouraged to shop around for cheaper fuel as average petrol prices are peaking in the lead up to the Easter long weekend.

According to the NRMA, key pit stops on the North Coast currently have some of the highest average fuel prices in NSW with Glen Innes the third highest at $1.37 and Grafton also at $1.37.

Woolgoolga has reached an average of $1.36, and Coffs Harbour's average fuel price is standing at $1.32.

All service stations across the Mid North Coast and North Coast have average prices above $1.30, excluding Casino at $1.21.

These prices are a stark contrast to service stations in other parts of the state. Maitland currently has the cheapest average fuel price of $1.15.

NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said with such a huge gap between prices from town to town across NSW over the long weekend, motorists should ensure they're informed or risk being over-charged.

"With these kind of discrepancies, it pays to shop around," Mr Khoury said.

"Major oil companies have the right to charge what they want and now we have the power to drive straight past them."

To keep track of real-time petrol data across NSW, motorists can download the NRMA Fuel App.