Buyer couldn't wait till auction to secure this ocean view

OWNING an ocean view property is a dream that isn't as far out of reach as people might believe.

One determined property buyer couldn't bear to let this gem of a property on the Capricorn Coast go to auction, making the vendors an offer too good to refuse.

The Professionals - Emu Park Principal Kevin Doolan said the property which was located at 670 Scenic Highway, across the road from Mulambin beach was secured for $440000.

He said there was always a good level of interest in ocean view properties and during their four week auction campaign, 20 buyers were shown through the property.

As it was a deceased estate, he said the executors were happy to see the property sell well above the reserve price.

Built in 1999, the four bedroom property sitting on 556sqm offered dual living spaces that were tiled throughout.

It featured an open plan U shaped kitchen, modern appliances including a double oven and gas cook top, a lounge area compete with built in bar and a balcony to soak in the ocean views.

With the beach was only 20m away, moon light beach strolls were a strong selling point.

"I think the market is slowly heading north," Mr Doolan said.

"We've had a lot of enquiry for all sorts of properties across the board for beach front, acreage, residential, anyone who is prepared to meet the market."

He said the same deceased estate intended to auction off another absolute beach frontage property at 37 Wattle Grove in Cooee bay with the campaign kicking off on August 11.