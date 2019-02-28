Buyers and vendors reap rewards of hard season

Cattle in the ring for the Ray Donovan Stock and Station annual Ray Donovan Select Female & Breeder Sale

Cattle in the ring for the Ray Donovan Stock and Station annual Ray Donovan Select Female & Breeder Sale

IN WHAT has been a tough 12 months for the cattle market, buyers and sellers were rewarded for their work and foresight at a sale on Saturday.

The annual Ray Donovan Select Female & Breeder Sale held at the Grafton Livestock selling centre had numbers up on previous years, which pleased Ray Donovan principal Mitch Donovan.

"It went very well. Normally it's hard to get producers to commit when they've got fair grass, but with the dry weather more vendors were keener to de-stock and take advantage of a premium sale,” he said.

With a large crowd to match the good numbers in the ring, Mr Donovan said the highlights of the sale included the preg-tested heifers.

"They sold the best. We had a very good run of around 200 preg-tested heifers - the lead of those topped at $1875 which is as good as last year,” he said.

"The best of the unjoined heifers were highly sought after - the Brangus types especially which sold very well, and the heifers and calves also met strong competition.”

Mr Donovan said he was impressed with the repeat buying strength on the day, with cattle heading to Taree in the south and Murwillumbah in the north.

"A lot of people come to the sale every year because they know they can buy a top product, and we thank those repeat buyers for the support,” he said.

"We put in a lot of time and effort for the vendors and at the end of the day want to have a good clearance and a good average, both of which exceeded expectation.”

Mr Donovan said it was a credit to the vendors for how they had presented their cattle to the sale, especially given recent conditions, and said they were rewarded for their work on the day.

"We know there's a bright future ahead for the cattle game, and it's driven by supply and demand. When this drought does break, the females will be highly sought after and the buyers here on Saturday know that and a prepared to take the chance on these cattle,” Mr Donovan said.

"I keep telling people they'll be like little gold nuggets walking on four legs.”