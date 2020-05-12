Buyers quick to move on historical Grafton riverfront residence

IT’S not often you find a historic residence so intact inside and out you feel you have stepped back in time.

With its Cape Cod cottage exterior, and Tudor-style interior, the property known as Drumbaragh is one of Grafton’s riverfront residences.

Located at 2 Oliver St on the banks of the Clarence River, desirable features like dormer windows and the wide veranda that wraps around the historic facade, makes it easy to drink in its sought after location.

With its original dark wall panelling and complementary exposed beams, the interior would see the likes of William Shakespeare and his thespians feel right at home by the open fireplace.

Tudor-style interior of 2 Oliver St, Grafton.

Instead the property has more recently been home to George and Susan Hawker who purchased the property in 1993 when they moved to Grafton from Sydney.

Mr Hawker was well known in the Clarence through his association with stock and station agents Moy & Darby, their son Mike remembering how much his parents like the area.

“Dad did a lot of travelling around the state with his stock and station work when we were growing up. They always liked the area so when my brother and I moved out of the family home in Sydney, they moved to Grafton to retire and live up there,” Mike said.

Now with his mother recently passing away and ending the family’s connection with the Clarence, Mike said it was sad to see the place go.

The former Wallaby and Rugby Union Australia chairman said he and his family had some great times in Grafton.

“My parents also had horse and cattle nearby so it was a good way to have a city/country life for the kids. My brother and I were lucky enough to do that so we enjoyed carrying on that tradition with our kids.

“We did a lot of fishing on the river and occasionally we’d bring the boat up and do some waterskiing. I’ve spent many an hour working on that veranda with a cup of tea watching the river go by.”

“We are sad to be selling it but we hope it goes to someone who really appreciates it. We have a lot of good memories from that place.”

The wide veranda offers picturesque views of the Clarence River.

The property is co-listed through Elders Grafton and Dougherty Property. Elders agent Terry Deefholts said the property’s appeal has seen several groups inspect the historic residence as soon as it was listed.

“That’s just interest through the data base, there hasn’t been any marketing campaign. I’ve taken more than dozen groups through and we have already had an offer so are just awaiting contracts to be finalised and exchanged. It’s been very quick.”

Mr Deefholts said he wasn’t sure when the property was built but earliest records he could find indicated it was purchased by Emily Neyle in 1907 and then purchased by Dr Woodward and his family who added the extensions in 1930s using English architect Robert C. Ashe.

The home’s grandeur also saw it star in the 1931 publication The Beautiful Clarence, and its architectural evolution is considered significant by the State Office of Environment and Heritage as a “good example of growth through rebuilding, in which elements of the former structure are incorporated in the later structure.”