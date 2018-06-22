Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Benched... Tim Cahill watches on during the World Cup match between Australia and Denmark. Picture: Toby Zerna
Benched... Tim Cahill watches on during the World Cup match between Australia and Denmark. Picture: Toby Zerna
Soccer

Comment: Why won’t Socceroos coach respect Cahill?

by Phil Rothfield Sports Editor-at-Large
22nd Jun 2018 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S 1-all draw with Denmark left Socceroos fans asking just one question.

Why is Tim Cahill at the World Cup?

Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk continues to inexplicably snub Australia's greatest ever player and goal scorer here in Russia.

The veteran who has scored 50 goals for the Socceroos left sitting helplessly on the bench when this match was on the line.

The Socceroos came oh so close but lacked the deft finishing touches.

That little bit of class and composure that Cahill may have delivered like he has done on so many occasions in the past.

It's the Aussie way of playing sport to be adventurous and daring.

To attack and take risks. Not that anyone has told the coach.

Before the game soon-to-be national coach Graham Arnold told me he would have played Cahill.

He wouldn't expand out of respect to the current coaching staff.

Most thought she should have played against France and Denmark. Not to start but as a second-half weapon to put the fear of god into them.

 

Daniel Arzani and Tim Cahill of Australia embrace after the Denmark draw. Picture: Getty
Daniel Arzani and Tim Cahill of Australia embrace after the Denmark draw. Picture: Getty

We were the better team but couldn't convert a number of opportunities. That's all it was.

Daniel Arzani, the boy from Melbourne City, got his chance and was magnificent.

He is the next big thing in Australian soccer but why not unleash him from the start.

Again it comes back to being bold and brave and trying something new.

Matthew Leckie too was absolutely outstanding. He led a recovery from a poor opening 20 minutes and we ended up creating far more chances.

So back to Cahill and the questions about his selection in the squad at 38 years of age when there was an opportunity to give a younger player the experience of World Cup pressure cooker footy.

Tim Cahill is our most prolific goal scorer but he can’t get any game time. Picture: Getty
Tim Cahill is our most prolific goal scorer but he can’t get any game time. Picture: Getty

Maybe Bert is waiting for the last moment which is on Tuesday against Peru in a game as desperate as it gets in that we either win or we're out.

Time has all but run out.

This is not just a selection to add goal-scoring strike power to the Socceroos.

It's a psychological manoeuvre too because Cahill scares opponents. Just his presence intimidates.

An old champion respected globally in football circles.

By all except our own coach.

Related Items

Show More
bert van marwijk phil rothfield socceroos sportopinion tim cahill world cup 2018

Top Stories

    FIRE: Emergency services respond to early morning blaze

    FIRE: Emergency services respond to early morning blaze

    News FIRE crews had an early start this morning as they battled a structure fire in South Grafton

    • 22nd Jun 2018 8:45 AM
    YOUR SAY: Cameras for Ulmarra must come now

    YOUR SAY: Cameras for Ulmarra must come now

    Letters to the Editor Grandfather asks what price a life in Ulmarra

    ULMARRA BLACK SPOT: 'No more excuses'

    premium_icon ULMARRA BLACK SPOT: 'No more excuses'

    News Former paramedic says tragedy is just around the bend at Ulmarra

    Up to 200mm of rain in 24 hours: 'Things may get freaky'

    Up to 200mm of rain in 24 hours: 'Things may get freaky'

    Weather Weather event not "locked in", but forecaster gives us a heads up

    Local Partners