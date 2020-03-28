Labor in box seat for Ipswich, LNP lead in Currumbin

Labor looks set to keep its safe Ipswich state seat of Bundamba and the LNP is tracking ahead in the crucial Gold Coast seat of Currumbin in the hard-fought by-elections.

With about 30 per cent of votes counted just before 8pm, Lance McCallum was ahead in Bundamba having taken 42 per cent of first preferences, and likely to win preference flows from the Greens, who had polled 14 per cent.

That was ahead of One Nation's Sharon Bell who had 27 per cent and the LNP's 15 per cent result.

Booths there were recording a high informal vote - about 14 per cent of votes cast.

The LNP were only marginally ahead in the closer race at Currumbin with only 1107 votes counted - or just 3.48 per cent of those cast.

Laura Gerber had recorded 47.8 per cent to Labor's Kaylee Campradt's 37.5 per cent.

The Greens had recorded nearly 9 per cent and One Nation had almost 6 per cent.

Nine per cent of the vote there was informal.

The two Queensland seats will be decided tonight as by-elections are held in addition to the local government elections across the state.

The seats of Bundamba in Ipswich and Currumbin on the Gold Coast are up for grabs following the recent departures of the incumbents Jo-Ann Miller and Jann Stuckey respectively.

Labor's longest-serving MP, Mrs Miller announced she would resign from Parliament in February, forcing the Palaszczuk Government to defend her seat at the by-election in a likely contest with One Nation.

Meanwhile, Ms Stuckey made the call to retire in January after revealing a deep battle with depression, bullying and ridicule.

BUNDAMBA

Bundamba covers the suburbs of Goodna, Redbank, Riverview, Collingwood Park, Bellbird Park, Redbank Plains, Ebbw Vale, Bundamba and Blackstone. The current MP, Labor's Jo-Ann Miller is retiring.

CANDIDATES

Sharon Bell (ONP)

Lance McCallum (ALP)

Danielle Mutton (GRN)

Robert Shearman (LNP)

MARGIN - ALP 21.3

8PM: With nearly 30 per cent of the vote counted, the ALP's Lance McCallum is in a commanding lead with 42.7 per cent of the vote over One Nation's Sharon Bell with 27.2 per cent.

CURRUMBIN

Currumbin covers the suburbs of Coolangatta, Bilinga, Tugun, Currumbin, Currumbin Waters, Elanora and parts of Tallebudgera. The retiring LNP member is Jann Stuckey.

CANDIDATES

Nicholas Bettany (ONP)

Kaylee Campradt (ALP)

Laura Gerber (LNP)

Sally Spain (GRN)

MARGIN - LNP 3.3

8PM: With 3.8 per cent of the vote counted, the LNP's Laura Gerber is in the lead with 47.88 per cent followed by the ALP's Kaylee Campradt with 37.58 per cent.

