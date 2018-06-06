Menu
A Qld Labor website has come under fire while Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan protests outside Dawson MP George Christensen's office Stuart Quinn
By George, what a political kerfuffle

5th Jun 2018 8:58 PM
A POLITICAL fund raising website exposed as being in breach of electoral commission laws will face no repercussions.

The Australian Electoral Commission yesterday confirmed the website, www.byegeorge.com.au, registered by the Queensland Labor Branch to raise money for Federal ALP candidate Belinda Hassan's election campaign, was now in the clear.

The website did not include any authorisation details until it was brought to Labor's attention Monday afternoon.

Overnight, the caricature of Dawson MP George Christensen, drawn by Daily Mercury cartoonist Harry Bruce, was also removed from the site and replaced with a photograph.

belinda hassan election fundraising george christensen website
