BYPASS SURGERY: Property agent’s verdict on impact so far

Big River Way property Bridgewater Fields at Tyndale is up for auction on June 18. You can see the Old Highway top right of the photo. Agent Ben Hottes from Ray White Grafton said there has been a lot of interest in property along the stretch since the bypass opened.

Big River Way property Bridgewater Fields at Tyndale is up for auction on June 18. You can see the Old Highway top right of the photo. Agent Ben Hottes from Ray White Grafton said there has been a lot of interest in property along the stretch since the bypass opened.

WHILE bypassing Grafton by 13km may raise some concerns as we head into uncharted territory, if the interest in property is any gauge, the change in traffic flow has been a positive straight out of the blocks.

One Grafton real estate agency already spruiking a property on the freshly christened Big River Way has been inundated with inquires since the bypass switched over.

Ben Hottes from Ray White Grafton said there had been a "real peak of interest" for properties along the old Pacific Highway.

"It's due to the fact we're not getting as much traffic along there," Mr Hottes said. "Since that happened more people are looking to move to the area."

He said there was a lot more interest from people looking to purchase anywhere along the stretch between Tyndale and to Six Mile Lane (Glenugie).

"They are interested in both rural holdings and residential properties, especially in Ulmarra where there are properties on the river. Ulmarra never gained as much interest before because it was on such a busy section of road."

Mr Hottes said inquiries were coming from all over and for all different reasons.

"There's a lot of people doing the tree change out of the cities.

"We're getting a lot of interest out of Sydney and Newcastle as well as people from Queensland, from Gold Coast to Brisbane, looking towards our region."

He said the "other big push" they had seen was from the west.

"There are a lot of people from Moree, Inverell, Barraba areas looking to retire towards the coast here."

He said many people from out west were familiar with the Clarence as they already held property here.

"Due to the weather conditions out there, and not being able to get their rainwater, a lot of farmers looked to purchase land holdings towards the coast mainly for the fact that there's feed and water to help supplement their stock on their farms."

He said the Big River Way property they would be auctioning this month was an example of that.

"A cattle farmer purchased it to grow feed on it to take back up to Glen Innes. That was his intent for purchasing the land in the first place."

The 64ha Tyndale property named Bridgewater Fields is currently a cane growing operation offering river frontage and top quality alluvial soils also suited to macadamia growing, cattle fattening and other horticultural pursuits.

The property is up for auction on June 18.

"We have already received a lot of inquiries about it. Now the bypass it open, it will only have a positive outcome for residential and farming sales in this area."