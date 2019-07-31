Byron Bay property is expensive, sky is also blue
COULD Byron Bay be the most expensive place to buy a home in Australia?
Call it the Hemsworth Effect or whatever you like, that's what last week's statistics allude to.
The four most expensive homes sold last week all sit in the Byron Shire, and all sold for more than $1 million, with the most expensive being 6 Blackbutt Place, Byron Bay, at $2.85 million.
Sold by Pacifico Property, 6 Blackbutt Place is described as being "spectacular" and as a "private oasis".
Architecturally designed, this five bed, three bath home features expansive open living with raw oak timber flooring.
Set on a 813 sq m block, the property features the main home, as well as a bungalow for the in-laws or as an artist's retreat.
It was even featured in Home Beautiful Magazine, March 2016.
The other 19 top sellers last week were:
- $1,450,000: 2/52 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay - Byron Bay Property Sales
- $1,175,000: 9 Meadows Close, Bangalow - Elders, Bangalow
- $1,106,000: 4 Hanlon Court, Bangalow - Parkinson, Byron Bay
- $1,100,000: 133 The Channon Road, The Channon - One Agency, Goonellabah
- $995,000: 18 Muli Muli Avenue, Ocean Shores - Katrina Beohm Real Estate, East Lismore
- $895,000: 23 McKinnon Street, East Ballina - Century 21, Ballina
- $820,000: 16 Porter Street, Byron Bay - Precise Property, Brookvale
- $685,000: 10 Tallowwood Court, Woombah - Ray White, Yamba
- $635,000: 2/54 Gibbon Street, Lennox Head - LJ Hooker, Lennox Head
- $615,000: 2 Ahern Circuit, Cumbalum - Elders, Lennox Head
- $580,000: 50 Clavan Street, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina
- $557,500: 12 Bolding Street, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina
- $539,000: 8 Cavendish Road, Goonellabah - First National, Lismore
- $525,000: 12 George Street, Murwillumbah - First National, Murwillumbah
- $500,000: 30 James Road, Goonellabah - Higgins, Lismore
- $497,000: 9/28 Dorothy Street, Murwillumbah - Elders, Murwillumbah
- $480,000: 1/14 Claire Circuit, West Ballina - McGrath, Ballina
- $495,000: 200 Old Dyraaba Road, Woodview - First National, Casino
- $470,000: 7/14 Teraglin Place, Ballina, Professionals Ballina & Lennox Head
Data is supplied by RP Data for The Northern Star.