Byron Bay teen beaten by police suffered 'pain and distress'

A NAKED teenager beaten by four police officers in a Byron Bay laneway was in "considerable pain and distress" during the ordeal, a public inquiry into the incident has heard.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission, sitting in Sydney, is investigating whether four police officers caught on video detaining the 16-year-old in the early hours of January 11 this year used excessive force.

The confrontation near Nomads Backpackers Hostel, broadcast on national television soon after the incident took place, sparked community outrage on the NSW far north coast and calls for an official probe.

In his opening address on Monday, counsel assisting the LECC, Terence Rowles, said when police arrived in Lateen Lane just after 2am they found the teenager naked, disoriented, and under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Mr Rowles said the officers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, used OC spray, a taser, physical force and their batons on the naked and unarmed teen before transporting him into a police vehicle to Byron Bay police station.

The teen, referred to by the pseudonym AO, remained naked in a police station holding dock for half an hour before being sedated then transported to hospital, the hearing was told.

Mr Rowles said AO, who later told authorities he took acid, suffered "extensive bruising" and a fractured rib in the altercation.

"There can be no doubt that because of his interaction with police, he was in considerable pain and his distress was exacerbated by his intoxication," Mr Rowles said.

"It is clear that when the four police officers arrived they were faced with a difficult and unpleasant situation.

"How they went about this task is the subject of this investigation."

The hearing, set to run for at least three days, was also played unedited mobile phone vision of the violent incident, showing the teen lying on the street screaming for help as police restrained him, hit him several times with batons, and demanded he comply with their instructions.

The hearing continues before LECC Chief Commissioner Michael Adams. - NewsRegional