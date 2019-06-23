Byron Bay to 'sick bay' as Redmen's woes continue

TOUGH NUT: Redmen make-shift fullback Keaton Ingram soaked up plenty of punishment in Grafton's 46-6 loss to Byron Bay on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: It was always going to be a huge challenge for the injury-ravaged McKimms Grafton Redmen against Byron Bay on Saturday.

Entering the game minus six regular first graders, Grafton were brave in defeat going down 46-6, leaving their top-four hopes hanging by a thread.

The Grafton bench resembled a war zone late in the second-half with more players succumbing to injury.

Players sat battered and bruised in a game punctuated by several unsavoury incidents.

Grafton were still in the contest at the break but the longer the game went on, the tougher the assignment became.

Grafton players were not lacking heart, but in the final wash-up, Byron took full advantage of an under-strength Redmen side to keep their final's hopes alive.

Regular first graders Keaton Ingram, Ed McGrath and Tom Tanner all played themselves to a standstill with Ingram putting his body on the line against some fierce Byron Bay Bay defence.

ABOVE AND BEYOND: Redmen breakaway Tom Tanner ran himself to a standstill against Byron Bay on Saturday in Grafton's 46-6 loss. Gary Nichols

But in the aftermath of the brutal encounter, Grafton will be sweating on the fitness of captain Kyle Hancock who limped off the field in the second-half.

"Yeah, the knee is not looking that good at the moment, it's pretty sore," Hancock said.

"It was basically a revolving door out there today with blokes going down injured and coming off.

"We had a mounting injury toll before the game, some blokes had other commitments and some just let us down.

"We came up here with half a second grade side and they really dug deep and stepped up. We never gave up even when blokes were coming off and then guys showed plenty of fight."

Grafton's assignment doesn't get any easier next round when they host premiership favourites Wollongbar-Alstonville who could be missing players including Country five-eighth Ben Damen but with Hancock in serious doubt and Ed McGrath unavailable it will again test Grafton's resolve.