Byron-bound truck driver caught with $1M weed haul

A TRUCK driver has been busted by police after allegedly stashing hundreds of bags of weed in the boot of a truck while driving high on route to Byron Bay.

Police pulled over the truck driver on the Pacific Highway in the state's far north around 9am on Thursday after noticing him driving erratically.

Cops found a $1 million weed stash after stopping a truck driver who was allegedly driving while high Picture: NSW Police

They spoke to the 36-year-old man before testing him positive for drugs.

The man was arrested and the truck was searched, revealing 145 bags of weed with a street value of $1 million.

Police also found a stash of methamphetamine.

Cops loaded the whopping weed stash onto their highway patrol car.

The Marrickville man was charged with supply a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, two counts of drug possession and driving under the influence of a prohibited drug.

He has been refused bail to appear before Byron Bay Local Court today.