‘They will sort out sex pests with cricket bats’

VIGILANTES with cricket bats will bash alleged sex pests if the controversial nude beach remains in Bryon Bay, a councillor has warned.

A last-ditch attempt to have the Tyagarah nude hotspot shut down to stop sex pests has failed five to four during a fiery Byron Bay council meeting.

The vote late last week was met with "boos" and "hisses" from the public gallery.

Councillor Paul Spooner pulled out a cricket bat in the chambers claiming angry boyfriends would use the bats to attack the frequent sex pests near the nude beach.

"This is the pointy edge that we're at in this debate … one suggestion I've actually heard to Tyagarah in the past week is that cricket bats should be coming out," Cr Spooner said before producing a cricket bat at the meeting.

"One angry boyfriend of a woman who has been assaulted down there wants to take a cricket bat and sort out the sex pests.

"I don't want it that way, with your vote today you can bring some sanity back into this."

He made the comments during his motion to rescind a decision last month to keep the controversial beach clothing optional.

Tyagarah nude beach has been causing a headache for police and the council with sex pests frequently caught in the area harassing women, including those not at the nude beach, or committing lewd acts.

The clothing optional beach at Tyagarah. Pic: Adam Head.

Cr Spooner said the area had devolved into a "swingers and dogger's paradise" and urged council to listen calls from frightened local women and police saying

"We need to acknowledge the fear of women and not pretend we're managing it with a committee," Cr Spooner said.

"What don't you get about that? I just don't get it when you just ignore that, I do not get it I'm sorry, I'm stuck for words."

Supporter of the clothing optional area Councillor Basil Cameron said the area should remain clothing optional and council should work on ways to better target sex pests in the area.

He said a safe beaches committee had made recent strides in cleaning up the area.

Tyagarah Beach. Pic: Adam Head.

"What we've seen over the past year is a massive improvement," Cr Cameron said.

"It is the only sensibly, practical, reasonable and safe way to go here. You're just proposing to trash all that we've got and arbitrarily change the location.

"That won't help anyone. It's time to stick with what we've got."

Councillor Jan Hackett said operators of a horse riding school in the area have been harassed for using the area and naturists have told her they had concerns about their safety.

Cr Hackett said naturists saw the area as their own private beach.

"Nobody really wants to mix it on the beach. Byron Shire is not as egalitarian and open minded as it thinks it is," Cr Hackett said.

"It has become a nude beach only over the past 20 years. It has become a private beach for nude bathers. Long gone is the hippie hangout of the earlier years."

After a four-all tie in the vote, Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson casting the deciding ballot.

Despite not supporting the clothing optional status, Cr Richardson said he voted for an absent councillor who supported the nude beach.

"If the only way this can be remotely palatable is if we have cameras there and police there often doesn't that say it shouldn't happen?" Cr Richardson said during the debate.

"We know what's happening there isn't appropriate and isn't acceptable."

"There are bigger issues in our shire and the Tweed Byron Area than to stand there every day and stop some wanker in the dunes intimidating people sexually."